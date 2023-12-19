Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 214 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 93.2% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 37.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hershey stock opened at $182.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $181.27 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

