Ignite Planners LLC Buys 227 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

