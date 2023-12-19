Ignite Planners LLC Buys 281 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.