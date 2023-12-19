Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $123.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

