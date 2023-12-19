Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IKNA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
