Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 257,814 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IKNA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Ikena Oncology

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.