Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.13 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.09.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
