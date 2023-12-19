Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.