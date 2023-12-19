Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Underperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their underperform rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE IRT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

