indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives $14.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDI. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of INDI opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 763,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 64.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,874 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 855,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

