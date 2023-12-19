Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

