Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZW opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innoviz Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

enabling the autonomous car revolution innoviz is a leading provider of cutting-edge lidar remote sensing solutions to enable the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles. the company’s lidar products, innovizone™ and innovizpro™, offer solid-state design that uses proprietary technology to deliver superior performance at the cost and size required for mass market adoption.

