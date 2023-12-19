Insider Buying: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Acquires 120,000 Shares of Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tellurian Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of TELL opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $469.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

About Tellurian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tellurian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Tellurian by 69.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 31.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

