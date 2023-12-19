Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

EXAS opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

