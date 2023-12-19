Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 806,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,171,000 after acquiring an additional 141,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

