Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR opened at C$19.35 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.39.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5602047 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.