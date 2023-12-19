Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells 2,684 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 2,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.84, for a total transaction of C$42,514.56.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.77. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.34 and a 52 week high of C$21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.88.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Seabridge Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

