Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $162.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.40.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $185.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 42,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

