IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IntegraFin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.61. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.85 ($4.23). The company has a market capitalization of £994.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,465.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.