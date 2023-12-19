Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

Intel stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

