Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

