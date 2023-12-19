International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Derek G. Solon Sells 1,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INSW stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Our Latest Report on International Seaways

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.