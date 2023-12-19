International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Derek G. Solon Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INSW stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

