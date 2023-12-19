Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,021 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 2.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $694.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.