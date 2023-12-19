Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 92.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $6,127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 1.01. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

