iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9,089.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $477.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

