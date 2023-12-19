iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $477.14. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

