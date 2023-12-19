iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day moving average of $444.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $477.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

