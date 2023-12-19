iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $477.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

