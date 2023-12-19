iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $477.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

