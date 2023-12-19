iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,289 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

