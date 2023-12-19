iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after buying an additional 197,029,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,318,000 after buying an additional 148,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,487,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

