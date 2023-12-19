iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.25. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

