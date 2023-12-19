iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.