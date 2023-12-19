iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after acquiring an additional 190,213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 450,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 374,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $829.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.