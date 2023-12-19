iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

