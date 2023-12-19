Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,268 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPRW stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

jasper therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on enabling safer conditioning agents to allow for expanded use of curative therapy with stem cell transplants and gene therapies. jasper’s lead compound, jsp191, is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing a stem cell transplant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.