JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

