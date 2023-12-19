Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 3,646 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,978 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $14,835.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

