John M. Thaeder Sells 2,500 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.22. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 162,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.