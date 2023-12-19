Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.