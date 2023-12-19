Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. The firm has a market cap of $374.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

