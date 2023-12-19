Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $374.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.