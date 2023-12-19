JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (MATE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MATE opened at GBX 96 ($1.21) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 85.92 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1,612.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.84.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

