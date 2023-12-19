Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,095 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

