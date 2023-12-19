Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 58.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

