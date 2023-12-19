Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 574 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 165.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

