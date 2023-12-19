Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

VLO stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

