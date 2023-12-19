Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 129,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NKE stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

