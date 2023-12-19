Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 801 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

