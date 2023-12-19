Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 4.5 %

ADM opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

