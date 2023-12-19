Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,828 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

